WOOSTER — Willis Rollin Olson, 97 years old, died April 18, 2019, at Smithville Western Care Center, Wooster, Ohio.

Willis was born September 3, 1921, in Chicago, IL, the son of Rev. Nels E. and Ebba J. (Gull) Olson. He was confirmed May 12, 1936, in Messiah Lutheran Church by his father. He sang in the choir for many years and welcomed the opportunity to serve on various committees.

Willis graduated from the Lindsborg Kansas Public Schools in 1939, from Bethany College in 1943, and completed graduate studies at the University of Colorado in 1947. He pursued advanced studies at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, the Paris Conservatoire as well as special studies in woodwind instruments in New York and Cleveland.

He served in the European Theater during World War II as part of the 20th Armored Division.

Willis and Marian Barrett were married at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg, KS on August 25, 1947. His father officiated.

He served as Supervisor of Instrumental Music in the Lindsborg Public Schools, Professor of Music at Oklahoma State University, and Professor of Music at Ohio Wesleyan University. Willis held the John R. Wright Professor of Music Endowed Chair and was the recipient of the 1982 University Herbert W. Welch Meritorious Teaching Award. He received the Ohio Wesleyan Adam Poe Award upon his retirement in 1984.

Over the years, his family enjoyed many extended summer vacation trips together, visiting numerous areas of the United States. In retirement, Willis and Marian travelled to England, Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, the Holy Land, India and Nepal.

Early in their retirement, they served as volunteers at the Navajo Lutheran Mission in Rock Point, AZ and the Rocky Boy Lutheran Mission at Box Elder, MT. Living and working among the Native American Christians brought a new perspective to their Christian life. It was a special and unique experience which affected them profoundly.

Willis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Strongly rooted in his Christian faith, he often prayed for God's love and blessing to rest abundantly on each of them both now and forever.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth M. Theimer; children, Rollin and Linda Olson of Baltimore, MD; Mary and John Miller of Dalton, OH; Lawrence and Sherry Olson of Juneau, AK; Randall and Shelly Olson of Bowling Green, KY; as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Willis is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marian, and a brother Roger.

Visitation will be at St Paul Lutheran Church, Smithville, OH, starting at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, followed by a memorial service in the sanctuary at 11:00 AM with burial at Smithville Cemetery following the service. A fellowship meal will be served at the church after the interment.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Department of Music, Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS.

His family would like to thank Pastor Kristy Buyok, the Vesper Circle and the tape ministry team from St Paul Lutheran Church. Thanks also, to Chaplain Dave Barber as well as the wonderful staff and residents at Smithville Western Care Center. Dad treasured your friendship, love and care over these past few years.

Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is assisting the family with arrangements.