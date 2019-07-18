DELAWARE — Willis Walter "Willie" Farmer Jr., 72, of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 12, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Willis Walter & Gladys (Ingram) Farmer Sr. He graduated from Pleasant View High School in Grove City in 1966. He worked for Mansfield Warehousing as a laborer. He worked for them for 10 years before his retirement in May 2009. He and his wife attended True Bible Church in Centerburg, and were members for over 8 years. He was a member of the Hidden Valley Golf Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Robena Irene (Clark) Farmer; sons Terry (Tami), Paul (Deb), and Michael (Tara); daughter Annette, and Paula; 24 grandchildren, and 8 great- grandchildren with 1 on the way; brother Darrell (Gale); sisters Deborah and Christine (Daniel); numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved friends.

Willie enjoyed the outdoors, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed playing golf. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle around town, and when he wasn't outside he was watching The Ohio State Buckeyes inside. His family will remember him as the sweet, humble, kind, and faithful family man that he was. He was truly the best husband, father, and grandfather anyone could ask for.

Pastors Frank Kirk and J.R. Smith will officiate a celebration of life service on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Noon, at Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing.

