DELAWARE — Wilma Faye Breece, age 89, of Delaware passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Arbors of Delaware surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 11, 1931 in Norton, Ohio to the late Howard P. and Edna H. (Weiser) Rowland.

Wilma retired from Ranco Manufacturing where she had worked for 27 years as an assembler.

She was a former member of the Delaware Eagles and enjoyed a passion for reading, singing and watching old movies. Kind and caring, she will be remembered for her love of family, especially her treasured grandchildren. She also enjoyed and loved life and people.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Michael (Linda) Breece; daughters, Debbie (Michael) Schuette, Connie (Robert) Murphy, and Sherry Krouse; 12 grandchildren, Lori Dick, Richard Breece, James Glassburn, Tammy O'Donnell, Steven Breece, Kimberly Breece, Jason Krouse, J.D. Murphy, Brandy Krouse, Kelley Breece, Ben Schuette, and Rebecca Schuette and numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her son Steven Breece, granddaughter Ginger Breece, her brothers Charles and George Rowland and her sisters Kathryn Rowland, Helen Hendrix, Mary Beard, Gladys Macbeth, Winifred "Winnie" Shackelford, and Phyllis Parks.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 1–2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at West William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Wilma's life will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing.