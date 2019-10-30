Resources
The Hearn and Cook families would like to extend our sincere appreciation and heart felt thanks to everyone who sent flowers, messages, cards and condolences for Edward "Eddie" Charles Cook, Jr.

Thank you to everyone who helped with set up, the preparation of food and serving of the food at the Hebron Fire Hall after the service.

We cannot thank everyone enough for all that you have done during past year, but more so for the past two weeks when we needed you the most.

Your prayers, thoughts and kindness have not gone unnoticed.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
