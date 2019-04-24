|
|
A. Asbury Parks
Salisbury - In his own words: "A. Asbury Parks died."
Asbury's friends, family, and those he leaves behind know his history. Others may not know the really good man he was.
Asbury was a proud Army veteran who served "20 years, one month, seventeen days and a wake-up".
He helped so many people as a loan officer (opening a new business, at Christmas, buying cars, and putting kids through college - just to name a few) through his compassion and role as a banker at First National Bank of Maryland, now M&T.
Asbury loved his hometown of Crisfield, MD, Crisfield High School Class of '57! To give back, he established the Morgan Parks Scholarship, through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Its purpose is to help Crisfield High School students pursue a career in business or healthcare.
He returned to the flock to St. Alban's Episcopal Church on Easter Sunday 2013. Asbury was instrumental in the solar panel project and the walkway covering- Asbury's Awning!
Asbury's sister, Wanda, welcomed him into heaven. His son, Berry; nephew, Stacey; and I will miss him along with those who knew him.
Asbury was a true gentleman with integrity. Oh, and yes, a Jack Daniels Tennessee Squire!
RIP my sweet.
Your Loving Wife, Donna
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 29 at 11AM at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 302 St Albans Dr, Salisbury. The family requests casual attire and especially shorts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church or favorite charity.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019