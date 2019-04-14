|
A Special Thank You
The Family of Walt Cohee would like to thank everyone for there help and kindness during his passing on Feb 9th 2019. I've been to many funerals but none as moving as the one that was put on by The Mardela Springs Fire Co.and ladies Auxiliary for Walt.Many Thanks to you all !All the Fire Companys that helped and stood by I;m most grateful.To all the ladies Auxiliary and Churches that brought food, everything was delicious...To the many friends and neighbors who brought food thanks also. to the Shorts funeral home in Delmar directors you did a great job. Thanks also for the cookies and candle and the video of your friendship..To Pastor Jim Riley you also knew Walt and did a great job..Last but not least Thank you to Phil and Sandy Donohoe for being there when I need you the most.Their the best ! Thank you to everyone who made donatios to the Fire Co. is was much appreciated to them and me. Once again Thank you to anyone I may have forgotten, it was the most Generious of each and everyone of you.Kris Marina and I would like to say a big Thank you to all.....
Love,
The Cohee's
Jeanne, Kris and Marina
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019