Aaron Keith Armstrong



Salisbury - Aaron Keith Armstrong brought joy to most every soul he ever met. It began when he was born, the youngest child and only son of George and Bertie Armstrong, on June 23, 1973. He grew up surrounded by family in Whaleyville, MD with his sisters Wanda and Vanda. There is no end to the stories of the boy he was. Aaron was constantly doing something that left everyone in stitches, or him in trouble, or some boyish disaster behind. As a teenager, he met his very first loves, his nieces Kim and Danielle Jackson, who he adored as his very own. Aaron was educated in the Worcester County School System, graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in 1991. He attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where he met his wife Tanisha, with whom he shared 16 years of marriage. He was a lifetime entrepreneur, founding numerous businesses but finding his passion in transportation. Most recently, Aaron had joined the Culinary Arts program at Wor-Wic Community College where he would have finished his certification this fall. Becoming a father was the joy of his life and he proudly parented Jamal, Lauren, Olivia, Jasmine and Elijah teaching them to love The Lord, people and one another. Seven years ago, he became "Uncle Yum" to his great niece Gianna Baines. There is nothing he would not have done for them. He encouraged each of them to be their best selves, to take risks, and to always be confident in the love and pride he had in them. He was an adoring son whose love for his mother was a model for others. He was a good brother, whose morning phone calls with his sister Wanda will always be missed. He was an adoring husband whose example is priceless. He was an exceptionally good father whose children will change the world because of it. He was an amazing servant leader whose example of Christ was a light in this world. He was a dreamer, a self-proclaimed "Hope Dealer". He was a good friend who made every person feel valuable and supported. Aaron was greeted with much love on July 6, 2020 by both his Heavenly and earthly father, George, as he left this earth for his ultimate reward. His legacy will be carried forward and he will always be cherished and remembered by his wife, mother, sisters, 5 children, his 2 nieces, great niece and in-laws. Services will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in support of the children. Donations can be made at any Bank of Delmarva branch or mailed to the following:



For The Benefit of the Armstrong Children



Bank of Delmarva



9550 Ocean Highway



Delmar, MD 21875









