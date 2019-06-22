Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Red Bank Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Schwegerl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Schwegerl Jr.


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adam Schwegerl Jr. Obituary
Adam Schwegerl, Jr.

Concord Wharf - Adam Schwegerl, Jr., 97, husband of Barbara L. Schwegerl and a resident of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his residence. A native of Floral Park, NY, he was the son of the late Adam Schwegerl and the late Sally Christy Schwegerl. He was a retired Officer in Special Credit at J. P. Morgan Chase Bank, a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, a church organist for 75 years, and a U. S. army Veteran.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters-in-law, Linda Daugherty and her husband, Donald, of Louisville, KY, Georgann Viscome and her husband, Michael, of Fulton, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Robertson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Red Bank Church Cemetery. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home Thursday evening from 7:00 to 8:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Bible Fellowship, 250 Nimham Road, Carmel, NY 10512, or to Evangelism Resources, 425 Epworth Ave., Wilmore, KY 40390, or to Red Bank Baptist Church, P. O. Box 932, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
Download Now