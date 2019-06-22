|
Adam Schwegerl, Jr.
Concord Wharf - Adam Schwegerl, Jr., 97, husband of Barbara L. Schwegerl and a resident of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his residence. A native of Floral Park, NY, he was the son of the late Adam Schwegerl and the late Sally Christy Schwegerl. He was a retired Officer in Special Credit at J. P. Morgan Chase Bank, a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, a church organist for 75 years, and a U. S. army Veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters-in-law, Linda Daugherty and her husband, Donald, of Louisville, KY, Georgann Viscome and her husband, Michael, of Fulton, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Robertson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Red Bank Church Cemetery. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home Thursday evening from 7:00 to 8:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Bible Fellowship, 250 Nimham Road, Carmel, NY 10512, or to Evangelism Resources, 425 Epworth Ave., Wilmore, KY 40390, or to Red Bank Baptist Church, P. O. Box 932, Nassawadox, VA 23413.
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019