Addie V. Porter
Princess Anne - Addie V. Porter, 90, of here, died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines.
Born in Dames Quarter on February 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Woodall and Addie Ford. Affectionately known as "Miss Addie", she was hard working and loved driving her truck, tractor, cutting her grass and washing her car. In the summer, Miss Addie always had a vegetable garden. She always kept a clean house and always had a hot meal on the table. In her later years, she stayed very independent, going to the grocery store, getting her hair done and attending church in Dames Quarter. Miss Addie always looked nice wherever she went. Her mother died when she was 3 days old, but she had a lot of "mothers" - Aunt Eva Shores, stepmother Lola Ford and mother in law Martha Porter.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Hall and her husband Tom and their family, and Joyce Mason, sister-in-law Barbara Dashiell, nephew Larry Thomas and his wife Donna and their family, two Cousins Ruth McInturff and Christine Kline. She was loved by family and friends and will be missed.
The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company, 11794 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or Somerset UMC, C/O Debbie Jacobson, 11150 Messick Rd. Dames Quarter, MD 21821 or a charity of your choice
