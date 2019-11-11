Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Agnes Hall
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
Snow Hill, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
Snow Hill, MD
Agnes L. Hall

Agnes L. Hall Obituary
Agnes L. Hall

Snow Hill - Agnes Lee Hall, age 103, died on November 7, 2019 at Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill. Born in Oak Hall VA, she was the daughter of the late George Lee Taylor and Minnie Trader Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude E. Hall Sr., and children, Claude E. Hall, Jr., (2014) and Barbara H. Richardson (2019), and great-grandson Aaron Lee Hall. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joanne Hall of Snow Hill, and grandchildren, Cynthia Ryan and husband Doug, Jimmy Richardson and wife Maria, David Hall and wife Terra, Douglas Hall and wife Stephanie, and great-grandchildren, Sydney, Kelsey and Lauren Hall, Lindsay and Taylor Ryan, Molly, Foster, and Tommy Richardson. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Orville, Harold and George Taylor as well as a sister Eloise Parker.

Mrs. Hall was a graduate of Temperanceville High School. She worked for Ben Franklin (later Sno-Mar) for 25 years and worked as an educational assistant at Snow Hill Middle School for 22 years. She was an active member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, the prayer breakfast group, and attended adult Sunday school class. She also worked at the polls during elections for many years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 3:00 PM, Nov. 16th at Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Snow Hill. Friends may call one hour before the service. Rev. Mary Haggard will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to: Snow Hill Nursing & Rehab Center, Activities Dept, 430 W. Market St., Snow Hill, MD 21863, or Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 4718 Snow Hill Rd., Snow Hill, MD 21863, or Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 102 West Federal St., Snow Hill, MD 21863. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
