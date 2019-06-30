Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Agnes M. Catlin


1923 - 2019
Salisbury - - Agnes M. Catlin, 96, of here and formerly of Fairmount, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, Md.

Born in Fairmount, Md. on March 9, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nettie (Ford) Meredith. Agnes was a devoted wife and mother and was married for 66 years to her husband, Ross I. Catlin who passed away in 2004. She was also a member of WSCS of the former Fairmount Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawson Meredith, and sister Elizabeth Davis.

She is survived by five daughters, Eleanor Matthews of Marion, Joan Powell of Princess Anne, Bonnie Rice and her husband Bill of Pocomoke, Arlene Parsons of Salisbury, and Kathryn Bates and her husband Johnny of Princess Anne, grandchildren Stephen (Stacey) Matthews, Marnie Powell, Elton Powell, Jr., Paula (Gary) Davis, Brent (Tammy) Voight, and Timothy (Kimberley) Bozman, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John B. Parsons Community, 300 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury, Md. 21801 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802, or Fairmount Cemetery Fund, C/O Barbara Shockley, 27859 Oriole Rd., Princess Anne, Md. 21853

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. or Princess Anne, Md.
Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019
