Albert Bibbins Sr.
Greenbush - Deacon Albert L. Bibbins, Sr., 72, of Greenbush, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence following a lingering illness.

Born in Accomack County, Albert was the son of the late Charles E. and Ethel Wescott Bibbins. He was united in holy matrimony to Mona Lisa Bibbins for forty- seven years. Deacon Bibbins was employed at Tyson Foods, formerly Holly Farms, for over fifty years. Albert was a supervisor for many of those years. He later transferred to the Rendering Department, where he worked until his health failed in April 2018.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 4PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia, with Pastor Ricardo Poulson Sr. officiating.

Deacon Bibbins leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife, Mona Bibbins; seven children, Theresa Davis, Pastor Albert Bibbins, Jr., Aretha Bibbins, Tony Harris, Vicki Harmon, Tykeshia Brown, and Antwine Holden; twenty eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Charles, Gilbert, Saunders, Sr., and William Thomas Bibbins; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close special friends ,and the Metompkin Baptist Church Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Wharton Cemetery
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
