Reposing
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Road
Millsboro, MD
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:45 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Road
Millsboro, MD
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Road
Millsboro, MD
Interment
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
26669 Patriots Way
Millsboro, MD
Albert C. Clark Jr. Obituary
Albert C. Clark, Jr.

Salisbury - Albert C. Clark, Jr., 103, of here and formerly of Millsboro, DE, departed this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Frankford, DE, he was the son of the late Albert C. Clark, Sr. and Emma F. Andrews Clark. His wife, Cornelia E. Clark, also preceded him in death.

Mr. Clark served in the United States Army during World War II.

He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Millsboro, where he served on the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee and sang on the choir. He was also a member of the Rising Sun Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. #4 in Milton, DE, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where he served as Quarter Master, Sons of Thunder, and Eastern Shore Riders Club.

Prior to retiring, he was Sergeant of Arms at the Legislation Hall in Dover, DE.

He will be lovingly remembered by: three daughters, Victoria C. Smith (Robert), Valarie Short (David), and Dana Lee (Bennie); two brothers, Horace Clark (Margaret) and Howard Clark (Mary Frances); a daughter-in-law, Mayola Clark; a godchild, Adrienne Harmon; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws, Sons of Thunder family, and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Virgil Clark and Venear Clark.

Mr. Clark will lie in repose on Friday from 10 to 11 AM at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro. Ceremonial rites by the Rising Sun Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. #4 will begin at 10:45 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Rev. Annie J. Custis is the Host Pastor. Rev. Charlotte Nichols will be the Officiant and Rev. Dr. Lewis N. Watson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be held Monday at 1 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019
