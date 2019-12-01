|
Albert Clayton
Exmore - Albert Fletcher Clayton, 83, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. A native of Machipongo, VA, he was the son of the late Samuel Benjamin Clayton and the late Rose Brady Clayton. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and a retired Plant Engineer for Shore Memorial Hospital with 27 years of service.
He is survived by two daughters, Denise Clayton and Deneen Clayton, both of Exmore; two brothers, Raymond Clayton of Willis Wharf, VA, and Joe Paige Clayton and his wife, Nancy, of Birdsnest, VA; two sisters, Shirley Marie Mears and her husband, Brent, of Capeville, VA, and Barbara Jean Rose and her husband, Dave, of Hampton, VA; three grandchildren, Zachary Bowen, Megan Clayton, and Craig DeCarlo, all of Exmore; four great grandchildren, Sammy DeCarlo, Max DeCarlo, Katie Marie Reynolds, and Bobby Reynolds; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Caroline Anne Clayton and a brother, Samuel Gates Clayton.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Johnson's United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rob Kelly officiating. Flowers will be accepted.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019