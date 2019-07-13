Albert Franklin "Frankie" "Silver Fox" Bell



Salisbury - Albert Franklin "Frankie" "Silver Fox" Bell, of Salisbury left to be with Jesus on July 11, 2019 with his wife and family by his side. He was a fighter through to the end, never complaining just waiting to see Jesus. Frankie was born in Salisbury, MD on February 17, 1942 to Franklin and Nellie Clough Bell.



After graduating from Wicomico Senior High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. He served from 1962 till 1964. After returning to Salisbury he worked at Dupont's. His jobs thru the years included insurance, timber cutting, WOW (Wash on Wheels), and Super Shine Car Care Re-Conditioning or Detailing. Frankie and childhood friend Thomas Klaverweiden had a love for old cars and bringing them back to their original condition. They entered in car shows from Maryland to Ohio, Penn and New Jersey with their wives tagging along.



Frankie was a softball coach with little league for many years. He and June played Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at local hospitals, nursing homes and private functions for about 20 years. Frankie was a sports fan cheering for the Redskins and watching NASCAR on Sunday Afternoons. Leaving many friends behind, he retired from the US Postal Service after 19 years. He was a member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church. The man with the big laugh and love of Jesus will always be around as he promised to look after us all.



Frankie is survived by his wife of 38 years Carolyn June Bell. His children Wendi Mills and husband Robbie of Eden, Candi Groton, Salisbury, Franklin Scott Bell and wife Shelli of Cape Coral, FL, Sherri Webster and husband Jim, Parsonsburg. His step daughters, Teresa Gibbons, True-ly Tiger-lilly and Tammy Adkins and husband Gaylon of Salisbury. He leaves behind five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He leaves his three step-grandchildren as well as his three step-great grandchildren. He never thought of them as step-children but as his own. Special nieces and nephew Cindi Byrd, Frankie Lampkin, and Clifford (Buddy) Robbins. Childhood friend Jim Devage and wife Trish, will miss the tales of his hunting adventures and what goodies they brought for the day.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury with Rev. Robert "Buzz" Gregory. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and on Monday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the church. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, MD.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on July 13, 2019