|
|
Albert Lee Winder
Salisbury - Albert Lee Winder 71, of Salisbury departed this life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bayview Assisted Living in Pocomoke City, MD. Born on December 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Samuel and Annie Blanche Winder.
Mr. Winder attended school in Wicomico County and worked at several jobs ending at the Salisbury Wicomico airport. He also enjoyed fishing, car racing, and golfing.
He is survived by one son, Timothy Wilson (better known as Binky) of Salisbury; three grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Anderson (Samuel) of Salisbury; six nieces: Anna Winder, Gwendolyn Winder, Ashley Winder, Donna Leatherbury, Denise Waters and Pamela Waters; seven nephews: Donald Parsons, Jr., Edwin Winder, Victor Waters, Adrian Winder, Nathan McKinney, David Jones and Benjamin Winder, Jr. and a host of cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Parsons and Helen Waters; two brothers, David Winder and Benjamin Winder, Sr. and two brothers-in-law, Donald Parsons, Sr. and Raynor Waters.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico, MD. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, P.A., 821 West Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019