Albert P. Cohen



Snow Hill - Albert P. Cohen, 80, of Snow Hill, MD, died on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, at Harrison House (Nursing and Rehabilitation Home) in Snow Hill.



Born on June 4th, 1940 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul and Mabel (Jones) Cohen. Mr. Cohen grew up predominantly in Snow Hill, MD. As a young adult, he went on to Johns Hopkins University and then to graduate school at Loyola for his Masters in Social Work. After working in Baltimore for a number of years, Mr. Cohen returned to Snow Hill and purchased a home on Washington Street. Soon he began employment in Town Hall for the Mayor and Council. He later worked at Snow Hill Middle School as a substitute teacher before being hired full-time as an Educational Assistant. Mr. Cohen was quite the conversationalist and had a strong adoration for cats. He will be missed by his students, school associates, and fellow Makemie Presbyterian friends. A special thanks to the staff and residents of Harrison House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care of Mr. Cohen and their valued companionship.



Mr. Cohen is survived by: a sister, Riley Jones-Cohen of New York City; brother-in-law, John B. Neal of Austin, TX; nieces, Kathryn (Neal) Rice and Jennifer Neal; a nephew, Jeffrey Neal and wife Joya; and five great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Cohen was also pre-deceased by a sister, Rebecca C. (Cohen) Neal, formerly of Hermitage, PA.



Memorial donations may be made in Al's honor to Worcester County Humane Society of Berlin, MD, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin, MD 21811.



Service: Graveside service at 2 pm Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church's cemetery in Snow Hill, MD. Coffee hour and fellowship immediately to follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store