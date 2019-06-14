Aldren Delos Adkins



Pocomoke City - Aldren Delos Adkins, Sr., 90, walked peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home, with his wife of 68 years, Peggy, at his side.



Aldren, affectionately known as "Dee" was born on June 29, 1928 in Summit, N.C. to the late Delos and Eleanor Mae Adkins. Dee was a hard working provider for his family, working at Nelson Dairy, his own logging business and retiring from the Chesapeake Plywood Plant in Pocomoke City.



Aldren is survived by his wife, Peggy of Pocomoke City; four sons, Tom Adkins and his wife Frances of Salisbury, Bill Adkins and his wife Delores of Pocomoke City, Ray Adkins and his wife Teresa of Stockton, and Phillip Adkins and his wife Aaron of Pocomoke City and a daughter Gloria Mills and her husband Richard of Snow Hill, as well as 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, "Bud" Aldren Adkins, Jr. and Larry Adkins and one daughter, Betty Stottlemeyer.



Aldren requested to be cremated and scattered in the mountains of N.C. and the family is going to honor his request.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary