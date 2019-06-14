Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Resources
More Obituaries for Aldren Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldren Delos Adkins


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aldren Delos Adkins Obituary
Aldren Delos Adkins

Pocomoke City - Aldren Delos Adkins, Sr., 90, walked peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home, with his wife of 68 years, Peggy, at his side.

Aldren, affectionately known as "Dee" was born on June 29, 1928 in Summit, N.C. to the late Delos and Eleanor Mae Adkins. Dee was a hard working provider for his family, working at Nelson Dairy, his own logging business and retiring from the Chesapeake Plywood Plant in Pocomoke City.

Aldren is survived by his wife, Peggy of Pocomoke City; four sons, Tom Adkins and his wife Frances of Salisbury, Bill Adkins and his wife Delores of Pocomoke City, Ray Adkins and his wife Teresa of Stockton, and Phillip Adkins and his wife Aaron of Pocomoke City and a daughter Gloria Mills and her husband Richard of Snow Hill, as well as 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, "Bud" Aldren Adkins, Jr. and Larry Adkins and one daughter, Betty Stottlemeyer.

Aldren requested to be cremated and scattered in the mountains of N.C. and the family is going to honor his request.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
Download Now