|
|
Aldridge Cahall
SALISBURY - Aldridge Alfred "Ollie" Cahall, 64, son of Woodrow W. Cahall, Sr. and Katherine B. Cahall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Salisbury MD. Ollie was born in Havre de Grace MD on November 11, 1955 and lived in North East MD until moving to Salisbury in July of 1986. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Woodrow W. Cahall, Jr. He is survived by his sisters Sarah Marianelli, DE, Norma Cahall Toner (Leonard), Aiken SC, Katherine L. Cahall (Wayne Cook), The Villages FL, nieces, Deana Toner Kelly (Michael) and Melissa Toner and nephews, Woodrow W. Cahall, III (Julie), David Marianelli (Celeste) and Robert Marianelli (Erika).
Ollie was a member of the Dove Pointe community. He enjoyed visiting the zoo, crafting and going on vacation. He never knew a stranger. His long time housemates John and Danny and his many caregivers became family to him. His sisters wish to express their most sincere gratitude to all his caregivers, past and present, who gave of themselves, cared so deeply and took Ollie into their hearts.
A private graveside service will be held at North East United Methodist Cemetery, where Ollie will be interred next to his parents.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020