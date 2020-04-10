|
Dr. Alex Azar
Salisbury - Dr. Alex Azar, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 4, 1939 in Johnstown, PA, to the late Michael and Sadie Namey Azar. He was also preceded in death by his three older brothers, John, Jackie, and George Azar. Dr. Azar married the late Wilma Shockley Hoch Azar (2017) of Salisbury in 1991, and they enjoyed 26 years of marriage.
He is survived by two children from his previous marriage to Lynda Azar, Alex Michael Azar II (Jennifer) and Stacy Azar Dunne (Michael); two step children, Michael Casey Hoch (Tisha) and Corey James Hoch (Jenna); grandchildren and step grandchildren include, Claire Elizabeth Azar, Alex Michael Azar, III, Emma Catherine Dunne, Luke Alexander Dunne, Keegan Azar Dunne, Cooper Finn Hoch, Sadie Quinn Hoch, Laney Grace Hoch, and Keller James Hoch; a sister, Mary Abdallah; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Bernice Azar; and Wilma's sister, Nancy Rogge (Chris).
Dr. Azar graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School in 1957 and attended University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for three years prior to accepting an early admission to Pitt's Medical School where he graduated magna cum laude in 1964 and was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies. After interning at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, PA, he served in the US Army as a Captain in the medical corps at Fort Bliss, TX from 1965-1966.
Following his studies at the Ohio State University, he became board certified in Occupational, Environmental, and Aerospace Medicine. This led him to conduct research work at E.I. DuPont de Nemours, and, this in turn, led him to complete an ophthalmology residency at the Ohio State University. In 1976, Dr. Azar joined Dr. Robert Dickey in practicing ophthalmology in Salisbury. Over the course of 40 years, he founded both the Peninsula Eye Center and the Azar Eye Institute. He introduced many new and innovative eye surgical techniques to the Salisbury area. He was known for his devotion to his patients, never denying care because of a patient's inability to pay, and often making house calls in the evening, even performing eye surgery on a patient in a rocking chair on his porch on Smith Island.
As part-time faculty of the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University, he was voted most outstanding part-time professor in ophthalmology for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012. In 2015, he received the prestigious Arnall Patz Fellowship Award through the local Lions Club and the Wilmer Institute for his contributions to the field of ophthalmology.
Dr. Azar was a member of the Board of Directors of the local YMCA, the Board of the Three Lower Counties, the Center for a Health MD, and the local Humane Society, treasurer of the Camp Horizon Board of Directors, and an officer of the Greater Salisbury Committee.
In 1996, Governor Schaeffer appointed Dr. Azar the first and only physician member on the five member MD Health Care Access and Cost Containment Commission. He held various state and county medical society leadership positions, including President of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society.
In the late 80's, Dr. Azar established one of the first satellite offices in the Berlin area by putting an office in the Berlin Nursing Home several years prior to Atlantic General Hospital, and he worked with the Laurel DE Redevelopment group to bring ophthalmologic care to Laurel.
More recently, he enjoyed teaching in the Physician Assistant program at UMES and volunteering at the MAC Center in Salisbury and Nanticoke.
A 32nd degree Mason, Dr. Azar was a member of Wicomico Lodge #91, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and the Scottish Rite.
He was baptized at Saint Mary's Antiochian Christian Orthodox Church in Johnstown. When he moved to Salisbury, he joined St. Peter's Episcopal. After marrying Wilma, he served on the Pastoral Relations Committee at Trinity United Methodist Church.
The family will conduct private graveside services at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. A funeral Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to any of the following three churches: Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 Broad St., Salisbury, MD 21801, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peters St., Salisbury, MD 21801 or St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 111 Alberta Ave., Johnstown, PA 15905.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020