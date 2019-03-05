|
|
Alex Xavier Arroyo-Flores
03/05/1989-09/04/2010
Today we celebrate that 30 years ago we hugged you for the first time! After that, not only we got your hugs but enjoyed your warmth and love. You always made our days brighter. At night we waited for that moment when you would come home with the highlights of your day at work.
We miss your hugs but forever we remember you as the lovable Son and Brother that you were! Tonight we will celebrate your birthday at the usual place!
Love, Dad, Mom, Krystal, Daniel and Karyme
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019