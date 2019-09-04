Resources
Alex Xavier Arroyo-Flores In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

03/05/1989-09/04/2010

Today marks 9 years

since we found you!

However you had

transformed into the

Angel that we forever

have in our thoughts.

There is not a day in

which we do not think

about you! You may

have physically

separated from us but

the memories we have

from you makes us

remember how great

was to have you around.

We miss your hugs and

kisses. Love you always!

Dad, Mom, Krystal, Daniel, Karyme and many friends and family!
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019
