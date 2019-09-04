|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Alex Xavier Arroyo-Flores
03/05/1989-09/04/2010
Today marks 9 years
since we found you!
However you had
transformed into the
Angel that we forever
have in our thoughts.
There is not a day in
which we do not think
about you! You may
have physically
separated from us but
the memories we have
from you makes us
remember how great
was to have you around.
We miss your hugs and
kisses. Love you always!
Dad, Mom, Krystal, Daniel, Karyme and many friends and family!
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019