Alexander Joseph (Joe) Justice
Chincoteague, VA - Alexander Joseph Justice, know to everyone as Joe, passed away September 21, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, MD. He was born on November 23, 1935 to Alexander Francis Justice and Dorothy (Murray) Justice and was raised on Chincoteague, VA. He ran away to join the Army at the age of 15 and was quickly sent home. He later joined the USMC, which he loved and still did. He would say, Once a Marine, Always a Marine.
He later started Uncle Joe's Cabins along with his wife in the 1960's, and went to work for Twilley's Construction Co., (with a very special crew) and built some of the motels that you see today in Ocean City, MD. He later started Justice Trucking Co., and did that until he retired. He never saw a stranger.
Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Gloria Ewell Justice, a daughter, Kathy Reed and husband, Ollie of Chincoteague, VA, a granddaughter, Valerie Merritt and husband, Keith, a great granddaughter, Jenna Merritt, all of Atlantic, VA, one sister, Rosalie Kennedy and husband, Wallace of North Carolina, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, William Todd Clark, stepfather, Orville Quillen and by a nephew, Steven Kennedy.
There will be a Visitation on Tuesday Evening, September 24, 2019 at Fox & Holston Funeral Home, Chincoteague, VA from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM, a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home at 2:00 PM and interment will be at John W. Taylor Cemetery, Temperanceville, VA with the Rev. Thornes officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Building Fund or the local SPCA.
Local arrangements by Fox & Holston Funeral Home, Chincoteague, VA
