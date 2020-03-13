|
Alfred Anderson, Sr.
Atlantic - Alfred W. Anderson, Sr., 86, of Atlantic, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Atlantic, Virginia.
Born in Atlantic, Virginia, Alfred was the son of the late William Anderson and Eunice Anderson Milbourne. He was affectionately known as "W" by his family and friends. Alfred began working as a laborer in factories, he caught chickens, and later went to work for the Plywood Plant in Pocomoke City, Maryland. He later retired from Marshall's Manufacturing Company in Atlantic, Virginia as a skilled laborer pouring zinc for crab pots.
Funeral services were held at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, Virginia, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
W leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Shirley Anderson, Min. Rena Finney, and Leslie Hitch; a son of his heart, Gary Dennis; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Wharton and Pamela Mackey; a brother, Raymond Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020