Alfred Stefan Beebe
Salisbury - On Saturday, October 24th, in the early hours of the morning, Alfred Stefan Beebe, 76, of Salisbury, Maryland, continued his journey to the next world. We say goodbye to him after a year and a half struggle with cancer.
He dedicated his life to his family and often said that we were his most important project. He passed away in the company of his wife of 33 years, Shauneen Giudice, and his children, Lucero, Alexander, and Jonathan Beebe Giudice. He is survived by his grandchildren Iván and Emma Argueta Giudice, his siblings, Beatrice and Chris Beebe and his nieces, Madeleine and Allison Beebe. Alfred was preceded in death by his younger brother Brian and his parents, Ruth and Gilbert Beebe.
Through his life, Alfred fell in love with the facets of the world around him. Running through the forests and creek beds of Virginia as a child made the woods a beloved refuge for him. He spent sacred moments in the Appalachian and Sierra Mountains, and closer to his home at Trap Pond. Until just this month he kept his practice of a daily run or walk.
Japan became his second childhood home when his family made a pivotal move. During his adolescent years he forged a bond with Japanese culture, tradition and language. Growing up between two worlds left Alfred a deep-seated love, respect and curiosity for the history, philosophy and worldview of people and cultures around the world.
As a young man Alfred became passionate about mathematics and theoretical physics, and received a BA in mathematics from Harvard University and a PhD in algebraic topology from the University of Washington Seattle. He taught us that mathematics can show us the beauty, cadence and hidden meanings in the corners and dimensions of our world.
He shared these loves with his children, grandchildren and anyone who would lend an ear or join him for a walk. In bedtime stories he often imagined the properties of the universe, solved geometric proofs and read epic and creation stories from around the world. He took his family on camping trips and encouraged each of his children to explore the world out of doors. He tended friendships from each period - early years in Virginia, teenage years in Japan, college in Massachusetts and graduate school in Washington.
Alfred's spiritual work was for social justice. He marched for Civil Rights as a young man and lent his skills as a computer programmer to support the post revolutionary government of Sandinista Nicaragua. He was a lifelong member and supporter of racial justice organizations and anti-war movements. On the anniversary of the detonation of the atom bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the U.S., Alfred often made a solitary journey across Salisbury with a placard that read "Never Forget" to keep alive the memory of the enormous and brutal human cost of war.
Alfred taught in D.C. and Baltimore public schools, and was a professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University. Teaching mathematics and computer sciences united his academic passion with his commitment to social justice through service to young people and community. He took joy in supporting the development of the Sakya Youth Hostel - a school by and for Dalit people in Chennai, India to educate children toward self realization. He also worked for many years as a programmer, including working for NASA at Wallops Island.
On Alfred's 77th birthday in 2021, his family will take his ashes to the Sierras. A memorial service for friends and family on the Eastern Shore is planned for next summer. In honor of his commitment to racial justice and to youth on the Eastern Shore, we welcome donations made in his memory to the Fenix Youth Project Inc. (http://fenix-youthproject.squarespace.com/
).