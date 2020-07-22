1/1
Alice Bivens
Alice Bivens

Fruitland - Alice M. Bivens (90) passed away on July 19, 2020, at PRMC. Born in Salisbury, MD. She was the daughter of the late Edna Smith Cannon and Avery Wright.

She is survived by six children Elsie (Maurice) Stewart, Janice (Melvin) Watson, Enola Hubbard, Jean Totten, Joyce Lewis, and Blanche Hill; one brother Donald (Audrey) Cannon and two sisters Ella Bivens and Francis Gaines.

Arrangements are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home. A service will be Monday, July 27, 2020, at 12noon with a viewing two hours prior to the service.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
