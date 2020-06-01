Alice Elizabeth Redfield
Salisbury - Alice Elizabeth Redfield, 72, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born on March 13, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Redfield and the late Elizabeth Cullum Redfield.
She earned her B.A. in Physics from Goucher College, Baltimore, in 1970 and her Master's in Library Science from Emory University, Atlanta, in 1974. Alice served as a Photo Interpreter for many years with AECOM, Gaithersburg, MD. She co-authored and published technical papers.
Alice had a passion for music, specifically sharing her voice in many choral groups, which included the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, Strathmore National Philharmonic Chorale, Sweet Adelines (female barbershop), University of Maryland Chorus, and Salisbury University Chorale. In her spare time she also liked to crochet and knit.
Alice is survived by her husband of 32 years John F. Seybold; sister Ann Redfield Smith (Richard); nieces Rachel Beauchamp (Richard Murray), Merritt Smith (Bran Van der Post), and Sarah Butler (Jason). Alice was preceded by father, James Henry Redfield and mother, Elizabeth Cullum Redfield.
Due to restrictions on social gatherings, a private service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 10:00am. The service will be livestreaming on the Holloway Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 9:45am. Interment will take place at Lorraine Park Cemetery in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.