Alice "Jean" Eugenia McKenney
SALISBURY - Alice "Jean" Eugenia McKenney, 96 of Salisbury passed away on May 18, 2020 at home. Born in Baltimore on January 21, 1924 she was the daughter of the late William Hogarty and Mary (nee Sinnott) Hogarty.
Jean was raised on a farm in Pikesville, MD. She met her husband, Bob, in Ocean City in the summer of 1947. They married in 1951 and lived in Pikesville, where they raised their 6 children. In 1972 they moved to Salisbury. Jean was a homemaker, then worked as a school cafeteria worker in Pikesville and Salisbury. She also worked for the Census Bureau. Jean was Silver Life Master in Bridge, and she taught Bridge at various locations including Boscovs, VFW, and the Elks Club. She was very involved with ACBL, which included volunteering as the Regional Tournament Chair for the ACBL Mid-Atlantic Bridge Tournaments in Ocean City for several years.In addition, Jean was an avid golfer, and she enjoyed golfing all her life.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Inman McKenney; a son Robert Michael McKenney; and a sister, Margaret Mudge.
Jean is survived by five children, Linda Heubeck and her husband Gary of Baltimore, Jo-Ann Lewis and her husband Darryl of Nanticoke, William "Billy" McKenney and his wife Teri of Newark, MD, Juliane McKenney of Tyaskin and Diane McKenney of Salisbury. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Mike (Christy), Evan, Allison (Mike), Bryan (Amber), Haley (Andrei), Graca, Dylan, Timmy and Kelly; six great-grandchildren and She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Rowland. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mass will be held at 3pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020