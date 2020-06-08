Alice Lee McCurley Massey
Alice Lee McCurley Massey, age 89, passed on June 3, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD, daughter of John Milton and Katherine R. McCurley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, John C. Massey, her two daughters Mary Alice Massey Arbeene and Margaret Ann Massey, and her brother John.
Alice is survived by her two grandsons; Jon Paul Arbeene and wife Catrina, and Christopher Lee Arbeene and wife Crystal; son-in-law Paul Arbeene and wife Sharon; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 P.M. with a viewing at 1:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Mariner's Bethel Cemetery, 81 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
