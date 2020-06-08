Alice Lee McCurley Massey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Lee McCurley Massey

Alice Lee McCurley Massey, age 89, passed on June 3, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD, daughter of John Milton and Katherine R. McCurley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years, John C. Massey, her two daughters Mary Alice Massey Arbeene and Margaret Ann Massey, and her brother John.

Alice is survived by her two grandsons; Jon Paul Arbeene and wife Catrina, and Christopher Lee Arbeene and wife Crystal; son-in-law Paul Arbeene and wife Sharon; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 P.M. with a viewing at 1:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Mariner's Bethel Cemetery, 81 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved