Alice Lee Moore
Seaford - Alice Lee Moore, age 85, of Seaford, DE, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Willards, MD, on January 12, 1935, daughter of the late Reese and Beatrice (Wilkins) Lewis. In addtion to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Edward Moore; a stillborn child; four brothers: James, Homer, Frank, Richard Lewis; and a sister, Mildred Bradford.
For many years, Mrs. Moore was employed by the Seaford School District as a cafeteria worker. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, gardening, puzzles, going to the slots, watching the Phillies and animals of all kinds. However, her favorite pastime was spoiling her beloved grandsons.
She is survived by two daughters: Victoria Moore Smith of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and Deborah Morgan (Scott) of Seaford; a step daughter, Charlotte Graham of Seaford, DE; two sisters: Virginia Timmons of Powellville, MD and Dorothy Carey of Whaleysville, MD; her brother, Ralph Lewis of Willards, MD; two grandchildren: Jonathan Smith (Lauren) and Bradley Morgan; and her beloved dog, Cassie.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Watson-Yates Funeral Home - Member of the Parsell Funeral Family where a viewing will be held beginning at 10 am. Viewing will also be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6-8pm.
Burial will follow the services at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Seaford, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in her memory to the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613.
