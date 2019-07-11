Services
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Reposing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Powerhouse Church of God in Christ
1002 Mineola Avenue
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. Collins Obituary
Alice M. Collins

Pittsville - Alice Marie Collins, 77, of here, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martha E. Duffy and Woodrow W. Shockley, Sr. Her husband, James A. Collins, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Collins was a member of Powerhouse Church of God in Christ where she served as a Communion Stewardess and member of the Hospitality Committee and Ministry of Helps.

She was a domestic worker for various families.

Loving memories will be cherished by: three daughters, Darlene M. Stevenson, Grace E. Mills (Nathan), and Valeria A. Collins; two sons, Kenneth A. (Theresa) and Melvin J. (Wilsie) Collins; 14 siblings, James (Elizabeth "Liz"), Robert, Elder Alexander, Rayfield, and Winfield (Sherena) Duffy, Mable Collins, Argene (Curtis) Jones, Erma (Cornell) Johnson, Betty (Elder Roy) Turner, Gerald (Pamela), Kenneth (Georgette), Garry (Trieka), and Woodrow W., Jr. (Gloria) Shockley, and Marvel L. (Margaret) Dale; another sister-in-law, Sharon Corbin; another brother-in-law, George (Elmira) Harmon; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, in-laws, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry O. Shockley, Sr. and Samuel W. Corbin, Sr., two grandsons, and two great-grandsons.

Mrs. Collins will in repose on Saturday from 11 AM to 12 PM at Powerhouse Church of God in Christ, 1002 Mineola Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Download Now