Alice M. Collins



Pittsville - Alice Marie Collins, 77, of here, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martha E. Duffy and Woodrow W. Shockley, Sr. Her husband, James A. Collins, also preceded her in death.



Mrs. Collins was a member of Powerhouse Church of God in Christ where she served as a Communion Stewardess and member of the Hospitality Committee and Ministry of Helps.



She was a domestic worker for various families.



Loving memories will be cherished by: three daughters, Darlene M. Stevenson, Grace E. Mills (Nathan), and Valeria A. Collins; two sons, Kenneth A. (Theresa) and Melvin J. (Wilsie) Collins; 14 siblings, James (Elizabeth "Liz"), Robert, Elder Alexander, Rayfield, and Winfield (Sherena) Duffy, Mable Collins, Argene (Curtis) Jones, Erma (Cornell) Johnson, Betty (Elder Roy) Turner, Gerald (Pamela), Kenneth (Georgette), Garry (Trieka), and Woodrow W., Jr. (Gloria) Shockley, and Marvel L. (Margaret) Dale; another sister-in-law, Sharon Corbin; another brother-in-law, George (Elmira) Harmon; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, in-laws, and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry O. Shockley, Sr. and Samuel W. Corbin, Sr., two grandsons, and two great-grandsons.



Mrs. Collins will in repose on Saturday from 11 AM to 12 PM at Powerhouse Church of God in Christ, 1002 Mineola Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron.