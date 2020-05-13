|
Alice Rosalie Vessey
Pocomoke City - Alice Rosalie Vessey, 87, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born on July 17, 1932 in Rehobeth, MD, she was the daughter of the late Guy Vessey and the late Ethel Massey Vessey.
She graduated from Marion High School and continued her education, obtaining a Master's Degree from the University of Mississippi in Library Science. She was recognized as the "Most Scholarly Woman" of her graduating class. She served as a Librarian for the Worcester County Board of Education for 40 years. She was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Alice is survived by two sons, Leslie G. Brimer and his wife Nancy of Princess Anne, MD, Donald G. Brimer and his wife Ellen of Lenexa, KS; one daughter, Allison A Rowland of Ardmore, TN; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one sister, Elizabeth Butler of Shelltown, MD.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Clifton Brimer; one brother, Billy Vessey and one sister June Vessey.
Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a small private graveside service, limited to close family will be held in the First Baptist Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020