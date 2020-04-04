|
Alice White
Alice died peacefully in her home in Surprise, AZ. She was 87 years old. Formally of Salisbury, MD where she worked at the Holiday Inn for 20+ years. She loved tending to her flowers and helping others.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Fred & Meg Spurlock of Hernando, Florida, Sandie Spurlock of Surprise, AZ, Michael & Susan Spurlock of Baltimore, and Steven & Karen Spurlock of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lexie Shrader, sister Geraldine Marcelynas and brothers Fred Shrader, Bobby Shrader, Billy Shrader and Bo Shrader all of Pearisburg, VA and grandson Gabriel Spurlock.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020