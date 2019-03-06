Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Dimensions Ministries
1907 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Dimensions Ministries
1907 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Resources
Aline G. Purnell Dennis

Aline G. Purnell Dennis Obituary

Aline G. Purnell Dennis Obituary
Aline G. Purnell Dennis

Salisbury - Aline G. (Purnell) Dennis, 60 died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Salisbury, MD.

Born here, she is the daughter of Anna L. Purnell of Berlin, MD and the late Alexander F. Purnell.

She was a 1976 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Upon graduation, she matriculated at Coppin State University in Baltimore, receiving a B.S. degree in Special Education. In 1991, she received a Master's of Science degree in Human Resource Management, School Leadership and Instruction from Wilmington University, New Castle, DE.

Her teaching career spanned 34 years at Howard T. Ennis School (Georgetown, DE), Phillip C. Showell Elementary (Selbyville, DE) and she retired from East Millsboro Elementary School (Millsboro, DE). After retirement she was a substitute teacher for the Wicomico County Public Schools.

Ms. Dennis was selected during the 1998-99 school year as Indian River School District Teacher of the Year.

She was an Elder and member of New Dimensions Family Ministries in Salisbury, MD.

Besides her mother, other survivors include a daughter, Bykesha "Nikki" Simms, two grandchildren: Larry III and Layla Byrd; five siblings: Patsy, James (Andrea) and Terry (Jacqueline) Purnell, Alexandria Stanley and Patricia Whittington; a goddaughter, three aunts and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Dimensions Ministries, 1907 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD. A viewing will be held from 5:00-8 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Jolley Memorial Chapel PA in Salisbury and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019
