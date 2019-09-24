|
|
Allen D. Stallings
Salisbury - Allen Drury Stallings, 85, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Atria Assisted Living in Salisbury.
He was born August 27, 1934 in McHenry, Maryland, a son of the late John Stallings and Elizabeth (Parks) Feldmeyer. Allen proudly served in the US Army before starting work with the State of Maryland. He retired after 33 years of service as supervisor of the printing shop. He was a long time member of Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church in Snow Hill, an active member of the Elks for over 45 years and an involved member of the Snow Hill Rotary Club. Allen loved taking care of animals and was especially fond of his cat Sweetie Pie. He loved to watch baseball and was a faithful fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
He is survived by his step-son, Jeff Davis (Nancy) of Brookeville, Maryland, step-sister, Linda Ruth Wood (Eddie) of Annapolis, Maryland, and 5 grandchildren, Jason Quigley (Tina), April Quigley, Yancy Quigley (Stacey), Aaron Davis, and Jaimie Davis; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Martin) Stallings, who he cared for lovingly in her last years; his step-daughter Cathy Quigley (Dennis); Frederick Feldmeyer, who was like a father to him; and a brother, George W. Stallings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 27, 2019 at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church in Snow Hill, interment to follow at Makemie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of the deceased to the by visiting https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019