Allen Guy Harris
Fallston - Allen Harris passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born in East Canton, Ohio to Ronald Harris and Darlene Clemson on August 20, 1949. He graduated from East Canton High School where he was a member of the Rising Sons Quartet and played basketball. He attended Wayne State University and Kent State University, graduating from Capital University in Bexely, Ohio after which he went onto a successful career as a professional opera singer in New York City. After retiring from the opera he founded several businesses in the Baltimore, Maryland area including Office Products Consultants, Nightshift Bar, was as an early entrant into the revitalized cigar import industry, and later became a Prudential Insurance franchise owner from which he retired in 2007.
After retirement he spent his time with his wife of 37 years, Mary Ellen Abbott. Allen and Mary spent summers in their RV at a campground in Pennsylvania and also traveled along the East Coast and Canada with their beloved pets. Allen enjoyed golf, a fine bourbon and cigar, helping others, and most importantly planning family events including the annual Family and Friends Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza at his house in Fallston, Maryland. He was a proud Master Mason who lived by the Masonic Principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth and was a member of Charity Lodge #134 in Newfreeland, Maryland. Above all, Allen loved his family and the time spent with them were some of his most cherished moments.
He is survived by his mother Darlene Clemson, step-father Kenneth Clemson, children Julie Vandusen, Brent Harris (Kandice), and Robyn Mitchell (Jeff), seven grandchildren, Jonathan Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell, Olivia Vandusen, Noelle Vandusen Johnsson, Zachary Miller, Seth Harris, Kacy Harris, sister-in-laws Joyce Granger and Margaret Austin, nephews, Mark Granger, Lee Granger, Wendell Austin, adopted nieces Janine Granger, Kimberly Roemer, Carrie Rauer, and special great nieces who he treated as his own grandchildren, Morgan Granger Connolly, Madelyn Granger, Emily Granger, Anna Granger, his brother and sister Michael Harris and Linda Harris, and lifelong friend Rod Kirkendall. Preceding Allen in death were his father Ronald Harris, mother-in-law, Hilda Abbott, nephew, Keith Ennis and brothers in law Richard Austin and Gene Granger.
A celebration of life service will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, Maryland on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm; family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Following the service interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019