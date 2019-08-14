|
Allen Wayne Gordy, Jr.
Salisbury - Allen Wayne "AJ" Gordy, Jr. 38 of Salisbury, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Allen Wayne Gordy and Terri Lee Workman and step-father, Harry Workman.
In addition to his parents and step-father, he is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Susan Loring and a sister and brother in law, Teri Lynn Jones (Matt). Although AJ had no children of his own, he was a father figure to three beautiful children: Mason Townsend, Jackson Townsend and Hallie Townsend. He is also survived by grandparents, Clifton and Mary Lee Pusey; aunts and uncles: Judy Williams (Randy), Leslie Bounds (Craig), Kenneth Pusey, and Jeff Gordy (Marilou); great-aunt, Katherine F. Richmond and many close cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Edward K. and Margaret Ann Gordy and uncle, Edward W. Gordy.
AJ was a friend to all and had the most loving heart. He loved going to the amusement park with Mason, Jackson and Hallie; watching Mason play baseball and Hallie in gymnastics. He was an avid sports fan, he especially loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. In his younger years he loved wrestling with his Uncle Randy and fishing with his Uncle Craig.
Growing up with his sister that was 5 years younger than him was sometimes a challenge, but through it all Teri Lynn looked up to him, always wanting to be with him and his friends. They argued and fought like brothers and sisters do, but the older they got the better their relationship was …strong and close knit, Best Friends
AJ will be sadly missed by all as he was loved so much.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Holloway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019