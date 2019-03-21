Allison P. Freshwater



Salisbury - Allison P. Freshwater, 79, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on April 13, 1939 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of Louis and Nellie Pusey Pennewell.



Allison worked for the Wicomico County Board of Education as a Librarian at Prince Street Elementary School for many years. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and long-time member of the Junior Auxiliary Board at PRMC.



Allison is survived by Daughter, Wendy Lynn (Robert) Reed; Sons, Robert N. (Karla) Freshwater, Louis E. Freshwater; Grandsons, Duncan Reed, Chad Melson, Joshua Moore, Brandon Krieg, Kyle Krieg; Granddaughter, Savannah Reed; Great-granddaughter Charlotte Krieg; invaluable family friend, Robbin W. Gray; dedicated caregivers, Lisa Corbin, Tanesha Anderson, Cheryl Dorsey, Gwendolyn Wright, Tiffany Townsend.



Allison is preceded by loving Husband, Edward S. Freshwater Jr., Son, Richard Allen Freshwater, Mother, Nellie Pennewell, Father, Louis Paige Pennewell.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St., Salisbury, MD 21801. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dean DeFino will officiate. Burial to follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com . Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019