Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coolspring United Methodist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Coolspring United Methodist Church
Girdletree, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Coolspring United Methodist Church
Girdletree, MD
View Map
Alnona Johnson (Noni) Allen


1926 - 2019
Alnona Johnson (Noni) Allen Obituary
Alnona (Noni) Johnson Allen

Snow Hill - Snow Hill-Alnona (Noni) Johnson Allen, 93, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her Snow Hill home.

Born here, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Jerome and Nettie B. (Hayward) Johnson.

She received her formal education in the public schools of Worcester County, graduating from the former Old Worcester High School. Upon graduation, she matriculated to the former Morgan State College, now Morgan State University for one year.

She then attended Berran Manual Training and Industrial School graduating in 1948.

She was employed with the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, where she received training as a nurse's assistant. She was employed for over 25 years.

After her retirement, she returned to Snow Hill to be with her family. She was a faithful member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, Box Iron, Maryland. She served as a communion stewardess, choir member and member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Family Reunion Committee for 29 years.

Her survivors include three brothers: Herbert (Ernestine) Johnson, Abdur Salahuddin, and Charles Wesley (Marian Jeannette) Johnson, all of New Rochelle, NY; a god-daughter: Jeanette A. A. Johnson of Glastonbury, CT; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Eight siblings preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Coolspring United Methodist Church, in Girdletree, Maryland, where friends may view Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and again one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
