Salisbury - Alton L. Adkins, 98, passed away at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional early in the morning of Monday, November 23, 2020. Born on July 24, 1922 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Roy Edward Adkins and the late Alice Mae Coulbourn Adkins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Iva R. Adkins, and his brother, William Adkins. Alton is survived by his son, Keith Adkins (Lora), his son, Jerry Adkins (Jane); grandchildren, Amanda Adkins (Rob), Nicole Twilley (Chris), Adam Adkins, and Chris Adkins (Erika), and their mother, Gay Adkins; great grandchildren, Ava Twilley, Ella Twilley, and Benjamin Adkins; and his dear friend of 10 years, Irene Askland.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, who always enjoyed spending time together. Alton is a World War II veteran who served honorably in the US Army for 3 years. Alton also had 44 years of service in the Royal Crown Bottling Company. His hobbies included singing, playing cards, horseshoe pitching where he was one of the founding members of the Salisbury Horseshoe Club, golfing, keeping track of the Orioles, and drinking RC Cola while eating an apple turnover.
A private graveside service will take place at New Hope Cemetery in Willards at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alton's memory to: Santa's Angels, 406 N. Division Street, Salisbury, Maryland 21801. Arrangements entrusted to Bounds Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Please visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com
