Exmore - Alton Harold Bowen, 88, husband of Joyce Arrington Bowen and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence. A native of Hog Island, VA, he was the son of the late Ervin H. Bowen and the late Olive Simpson Bowen. He was retired from Suburban Propane, a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and former member of Broadwater Masonic Lodge #71 AF&AM.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle Bowen of Exmore, and Jennifer Bowen of Washington, DC; and three grandchildren, Micah Watterson of Oakland, CA, Marcus Watterson of Portsmouth, VA, and Malissa Watterson of Richmond, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. Interment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 or a .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
