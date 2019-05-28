|
Alton Foskey
Snow Hill
- Alton V. Foskey, age 85 peacefully left this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday May 24, 2019, at the Salisbury Nursing Home in Salisbury Maryland. Born in Georgetown DE, he was the son of the late Harley V. Foskey and Mitilda E. Headley. He is survived by his son Alan L. Foskey, daughters Jeannie Quillen, Chelsi M. Foskey, Niece Lori Foskey loved as a daughter, brothers Clifford Foskey of Hebron MD., Alfred (Buddy) Foskey OF Libertytown MD., Charles Foskey of Pittsville MD., sisters Erma Tindallof Salisbury MD., Irene McNamire of Dover DE., grandchildren Kelly, Jessica, Renee, Jaya and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Daisey L. Foskey, son Alton V. Foskey Jr, daughter Barbara Dezarn, brothers James Chandler, Josh Chandler, sisters Emma Powell, Stella E. Truitt and Gertrude M. Harris.
Alton has worked for many years as a farmer, poultry grower and service man for mountaire farms. He was a member of Zion Assembly Church of God where his compassion and tenderness was a true example of Christ Love. He loved spending time with his family, hunting with his beagle dogs and going to get oyster fritter sandwiches. Alton will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 30,2019 at 12:00 noon at the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill Maryland. Pastors Jeannie and Joseph (Buddy)Quillen will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Bowen Cemetery in Newark Maryland. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019