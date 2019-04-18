|
|
Alton L. Deal, Sr.
Fruitland - Alton Leroy Deal Sr. departed this life on April 9, 2019 peacefully at his residence. Mr. Deal was born on April 13, 1932 in Salisbury, MD to the late Charlie and Emma Morris Deal. Mr. Deal retired from The Wicomico County Public Schools Facilities Department in 1996. He also served as a Crossing Guard providing Wicomico County's Children a safe passage to and from school. Mr. Deal was a member of The Weeping Mary Full Gospel Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees earning Emeritus Status and Men's Choir. Mr. Deal affectionately called Pop-Pop or Pop Deal knew no stranger and was loved by everyone who met him. In addition to his parents, Alton is preceded in death by a son Roger L. Deal and Great Grandson Alton L. Deal IV. He is survived by his wife Ruth Towns Deal, one son Alton Deal Jr., four daughters Phyllis Simms (Bike), Stephanie Collins (Tom), Alison Deal and Carol Deal eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five brothers, and one sister Charles, Ralph, James, Sidney and Clyde Deal, and Doris Saunders and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Weeping Mary FG Baptist Church Salisbury, A viewing will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home Salisbury Dr. Henry Brown is the host pastor, Dr. Eliza Brown will be the Eulogist.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019