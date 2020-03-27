Services
Alva Sheppard Obituary
Alva Sheppard

Mardella Springs, MD - Alva P. Sheppard, 85, of Salisbury, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Freeport Island, New York, Alva was the son of the late Willie and Pauline Sheppard. He served in the United States Army for twenty-five years. Bernadette Cannady and

Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, Virginia, with Rev. Thaddeus D. Hackett, Sr. officiating.

Alva leaves to mourn his passing: his children, Paul Sheppard, Pierre Sheppard, Marie Sheppard, Julia Robertson, Joyce Brown, Derrick Sheppard, and Alva Grimes; two foster sisters, Rev. Ann Jean Williams, and Bernadette Austin; his companion, Bernadette Cannady; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
