Alvin Richard Young



Alvin Richard Young was born May 22, 1942 and passed away April 6, 2020 due to coronavirus. He was the son of the late Roland and Elizabeth Young of Marion Station, MD. His sisters, Aliceteen Young Taylor and Niecy Turpin, and brother, Lawrence, also preceded him in death. Upon graduation from Bowie State College in 1961, Alvin taught for 10 years in Maryland and Washington, DC area schools before moving to Detroit, MI in 1977. Alvin accepted Christ at an early age and was a dedicated member of a male gospel chorus. He became the Regional Vice President for the Loomis armored car service and a spokesperson and agent negotiating health insurance for unions. Alvin is survived by his wife of 21 years, Phyllis; 3 stepchildren, Craig, Kecia and Kyle; 3 granddaughters; a niece, Aleesha Taylor; two nephews, Franklin Taylor (Keisha) and Dale Turpin (Sarah Ann); and uncle, Homer Young (Yvonne), and; an aunt, Maude Young. Alvin's cremated remains will be interred at Mt. Peer Cemetery on Saturday, August 15th, 2020.









