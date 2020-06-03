Alvin Wallace
Salisbury - Alvin Wallace "Pee-wee" (73) departed this life on May 30, 2020. Wake/Viewing will be held at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm.Funeral at 1:00pm (limited to immediate/close family and friends);To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
