Amanda Nichole Jarmon
Amanda Nichole Jarmon

Salisbury - Amanda Nichole Jarmon, 33, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of David Spence Sr. & his wife, Donna of Winchester, VA, and Sheila Allen Slye of Laurel, DE & step-father, Michael Slye, Sr, of Laurel, DE, who helped raise her as an infant.

She worked for Coastal Home Care for 8 years as a marketing manager, until her health declined. She loved watching Ravens football, yard work, tulips, dancing, listening to music, the color purple, and eating crabs.

Amanda is survived by her loving husband, Derek Von Jarmon Jr.; two sons, Von Michael Jarmon and Camdyn Kash Jarmon; sister, Jennifer Spence of Laurel, DE; brother, Matt Slye (Tabitha) of Laurel, DE; half-sister, Cassie Rust of Rehoboth, DE; half-brother, Michael Slye, Jr. of KY; father in law, Derek Von Jarmon, Sr. of Berlin, MD; mother in law, Joanne Jarmon of Berlin, MD; brother in law, Kyle P. Jarmon of Berlin, MD; numerous friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Spence in 2019.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a visitation 2 hours prior to service. Services will be live streamed.

The family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holloway Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Homes PA 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
