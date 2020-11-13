1/
Amanda Nottingham
Amanda Nottingham

Birdsnest - Amanda L. Nottingham, 88, of Birdsnest, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Machipongo, Virginia, Amanda was the daughter of the late Severn and Quinton J Nottingham. She was affectionately known as "Manlee" by her family and friends. Amanda was employed by Gregg Harriet Shirt Factory, where she served as supervisor and a dedicated employee for over forty years. After the closing of Gregg Harriet Shirt Factory, she was also employed by Lloyd's Drug Store, Rite Aide, and Shore Stop where she ended her employment after fifteen years.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Union Baptist Cemetery in Eastville, Virginia, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr. officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Anthony Nottingham, Mavon Nottingham, Sandra Chandler, and Kelley Ingram; one brother, George Nottingham; two sisters-in-law; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great -great grandchild; special nieces that provided for her; two grand pups; devoted friends; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2020.
