Ambrose King, Jr.
Nashua, NH - Ambrose King, Jr., 86, of Nashua, NH, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019 at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua after a brief illness.
Born in Everett, Massachusetts on January 10, 1933, he was a son of the late Ambrose and Rachel (Russell) King. Ambrose grew up in Chelsea, MA and graduated from Chelsea High School Class of 1951. He furthered his education at the University of Hartford, CT and later attended Salisbury State University in Maryland.
He began his career as a printer in the business forms division with Burroughs and their successor Standard Register Company in Salisbury, MD for many years.
Ambrose married Shirley F. Dean of Chelsea, MA on April 16, 1955. The couple resided in Newburyport, MA, Ellington, CT and Salisbury, MD and have made their home in Nashua for the past 25 years.
Mr. King was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 817 of Salisbury, MD. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golf and bowling.
Members of his family include his wife of 64 years, Shirley D. King of Nashua; a daughter, Nancy E. King of Milton, MA; a son, Donald W. King and his wife Tijana of Salisbury, MD; two sisters, Blanche Burke of Revere, MA and Evelyn Cummings of Cape Cod, MA; a brother, George King of Bishopville, MD; also nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ambrose was predeceased by a brother, William King who passed away earlier this year.
His funeral service will be held in the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, Wednesday afternoon, September 4th at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12 noon until the service at 1 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or www.hhhc.org
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 31, 2019