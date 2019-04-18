|
|
Amy Ellen Tull Mullane
Chincoteague Island - Amy Ellen Tull Mullane, 52, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on April 12, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Nassawadox, VA on December 1, 1966 to Robert and Sandra (Tarr) Tull,
She was a member of Union Baptist Church. She graduated from Chincoteague High School Class of 1985. She then received her Bachelor degree in nursing from Eastern Virginia Medical School. She worked at Riverside Shore Memorial and Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse for many years. Amy had been fighting an uphill battle with various medical issues and the health system. She fought to no avail to receive proper resources to battle her many illnesses. Although the system failed her, she kept fighting until the end. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is in Gods hands and no longer suffering. No matter the circumstances, she always loved everyone and continued to have faith until her last breath.
Amy is survived by her two daughters, Anna Horsman and her fiance Dustin Smack of Chincoteague Island, VA, Kimberly Mullane of Norfolk, VA; two sons, Joseph Paul Mullane of Norfolk, VA, Michael Isdale and his wife Michelle of Temperanceville, VA; brother, Bobby Allen Tull of Columbus, OH; two sisters, Susan Watson and her husband Herbie of Pocomoke City, MD, Holly Tull of Chincoteague Island, VA; three grandsons, Edan Chenault of Norfolk, VA, T.J. Chenault of Norfolk, VA, Braden Isdale of Temperanceville, VA; granddaughter, Morgan Isdale of Temperanceville, VA and expected in June, granddaughter, Amy Lynn Smack; good friend Sharon Proctor of Chincoteague Island, VA; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She has joined her mother, Sandra Tull, her grandparents, and dear friend Sean Mobley Bowman in the kingdom of Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 2:00 pm with a visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Union Baptist Church, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Rev. Kevin Eley, Pastor Kevin Wilson, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Food Bank of Chincoteague or Manna Cafe CI PO Box 1122 Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019